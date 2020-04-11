Kickin’ It with Kiz: How did Von Miller manage to win MVP of Super Bowl 50 over Brandon McManus? Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

If you remember, the Carolina Panthers scored 10 points in Super Bowl 50. And so did Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this