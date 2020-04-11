Global  

De Blasio And Cuomo Spar Over Political Control Of NYC Schools As City Reels From Pandemic

Gothamist Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
De Blasio And Cuomo Spar Over Political Control Of NYC Schools As City Reels From Pandemic“This squabbling between the mayor and the governor is embarrassing and causing tremendous stress for families, students, and educators," one education advocate said. [ more › ]
News video: Mayor and governor clash over NYC school closures

Mayor and governor clash over NYC school closures 01:37

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the novel coronavirus outbreak. A few hours later, New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed back on the mayor's announcement, saying there had been no decision...

