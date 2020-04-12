Easter Sunday to bring sunny skies, warmer temperatures Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After a rather wet and cloudy Saturday, Phoenix is expected to see sunny skies and nice temperatures on Sunday.

