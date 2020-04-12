Disney World To Furlough 43,000 More Employees Due To Coronavirus
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () After reaching agreements with worker unions, Walt Disney World in Orlando, the largest single-site employer in the country, will furlough 43,000 more of its unionized workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The World Trade Organization says that due to the coronavirus pandemic, global trade is likely to fall between 13% and 32%.
According to Business Insider, the WTO warns that in a worst-case scenario, the drop in international trade could cause another Great Depression.
WTO officials expect trade to...
Gizmodo reports the United States of America has surpassed Italy as the country with most deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak in the world.
America has 514,415 confirmed novel coronavirus..