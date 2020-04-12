Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service

Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Kentucky's largest city cannot halt a local church's drive-in service planned for Easter, a federal judge on Saturday ruled.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Valley church reverses course on in person Easter service

Valley church reverses course on in person Easter service 02:22

 A Valley church is reversing course on an in person Easter service after community backlash about the gathering.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ttdink50

TTDINK50⭐️⭐️⭐️ Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service https://t.co/FmN1cMJnME #FoxNews 29 seconds ago

KenSnps

Kenny RT @GrizzlyJoeShow: Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service https://t.co/OLPXglVnQA 2 minutes ago

happilydeplorab

The Bull Hammer RT @Maribet12862680: Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service https://t.co/LWkpUP65l4 3 minutes ago

HuddlestonJs

JS Huddleston Victory Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service https://t.co/Od19e7dh1x 4 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service | Fox News https://t.co/J59DUosUAQ 5 minutes ago

tehipisehaka

🇺🇸NotABot Nationalist🇺🇸🇮🇹🇵🇱⭐️⭐️Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @twojjrs: Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service https://t.co/6SmdqT8gbF 6 minutes ago

TrotterPossum

Possum Trotter RT @Blackdi51264299: 🤔👏👏👏👏👏👏 This!⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service https://t.co/0j8cZexu2q 7 minutes ago

Julie3TAD

JulieR_Ohio Good for her Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service https://t.co/1vukMRr8o1 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.