Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Timothy Cardinal Dolan Leads Easter Vigil Mass At Empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Timothy Cardinal Dolan Leads Easter Vigil Mass At Empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral

CBS 2 Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Of course, no parishioners were allowed to attend, but it could be seen online.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Web Extra: Timothy Cardinal Dolan Extended Good Friday Interview

Web Extra: Timothy Cardinal Dolan Extended Good Friday Interview 10:02

 In a wide-ranging interview, CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke with His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan about faith amid the coronavirus pandemic. They spoke on Good Friday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.