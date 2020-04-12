Nurses treating coronavirus patients find tires slashed at New York hospital

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis at a New York hospital were the victims of a vandal who slashed their car tires while they were working. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 11 hours ago Coronavirus Update: Nurses Going Above And Beyond To Make Sure Patients Aren't Lonely 02:34 So many patients fighting the coronavirus in hospitals are doing so alone, so health care workers are going above and beyond to make sure they're not lonely and afraid; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.