4.5M at risk: Severe weather, dangerous tornadoes loom in the South on Easter Sunday

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

As the possibility of fierce storms swirled on Easter Sunday, communities must decide whether to open tornado shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

