4.5M at risk: Severe weather, dangerous tornadoes loom in the South on Easter Sunday

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
As the possibility of fierce storms swirled on Easter Sunday, communities must decide whether to open tornado shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
 
Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Severe storms expected across Mississippi Easter Sunday

Severe storms expected across Mississippi Easter Sunday 03:56

 16 WAPT Meteorologist Christana Kay has your forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

New SPC outlook expands moderate risk (level 4/5) a bit northward. Dangerous severe weather setup for the Deep South later this…

4.5M at risk: Severe weather, dangerous tornadoes loom in the South on Easter Sunday

