California party that violated stay-at-home order and drew around 400 comes to 'bad end' with 6 shot Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A large party at an apartment complex in California that appeared to blatantly disregard the state's stay-at-home orders to combat coronavirus came to a violent end early Saturday after six people were shot, according to officials. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this