Tornado strikes Monroe, Louisiana, as severe weather outbreak unfolds on Easter in South

Sunday, 12 April 2020
Nearly two dozen homes were reported to have damage after a tornado struck the northern part of Louisiana on Sunday as the South faced an onslaught of severe weather. 
 Emergency managers think a tornado ripped through Brown County Wednesday night, but concerns about coronavirus are changing the way they get confirmation.

