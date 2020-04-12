Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York Coronavirus Deaths Pass 9,000

New York Coronavirus Deaths Pass 9,000

NPR Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that 758 more New Yorkers have died from the coronavirus. It marked the sixth straight day of more than 700 deaths.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Not Backing Down From School Closure Plan

Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Not Backing Down From School Closure Plan 02:44

 Mayor Bill de Blasio says classes will be canceled through the end of the school year, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's not the mayor's call to make; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.