More Delaware inmates test positive for coronavirus

Delawareonline Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Eight more prisoners in Delaware have tested positive for coronavirus, all at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, state officials say.
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Coronavirus In Texas: First 2 Tarrant County Jail Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus In Texas: First 2 Tarrant County Jail Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19 00:29

 For the first time, two inmates at the Tarrant County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

