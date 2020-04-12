Global  

Coronavirus Update: Surreal Easter As Thousands Celebrate Resurrection Of Jesus Christ Online

CBS 2 Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Easter is one of the most important days on the Christian calendar, but churches across the area were empty Sunday.
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years

Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years 01:49

 The coronavirus pandemic canceled one of the longest traditions on Easter, the Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service.

