Six killed as severe storms, tornadoes rip through U.S. South
Monday, 13 April 2020 () At least six people were killed on Sunday as a strong storm system swept across Mississippi and Louisiana, spinning off more than a dozen tornadoes and leaving behind a path of destruction, state and local authorities said.
Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead Several southern states were hit by the deadly storm system on Sunday. Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean At least 11 people were killed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management...
NASA's Aqua satellite captured a scar from one of the most intense storms in years. The deadly outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through multiple states in the South left over a million people without..