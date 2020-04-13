Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Southern United States > Six killed as severe storms, tornadoes rip through U.S. South

Six killed as severe storms, tornadoes rip through U.S. South

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
At least six people were killed on Sunday as a strong storm system swept across Mississippi and Louisiana, spinning off more than a dozen tornadoes and leaving behind a path of destruction, state and local authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead

Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead 01:21

 Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead Several southern states were hit by the deadly storm system on Sunday. Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean At least 11 people were killed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Severe Tornado in Mississippi Left a Scar Seen from Space [Video]

Severe Tornado in Mississippi Left a Scar Seen from Space

NASA's Aqua satellite captured a scar from one of the most intense storms in years. The deadly outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through multiple states in the South left over a million people without..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:07Published
Alabama Family Without Face Covering Denied Entry to Storm Shelter [Video]

Alabama Family Without Face Covering Denied Entry to Storm Shelter

As severe storms that produced tornadoes made its way through Boaz en route to DeKalb County, residents made their way to nearby storm shelters. Only, not all families were allowed inside.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 01:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

At least 12 killed after tornadoes, storms sweep through southeastern U.S.

Severe weather has swept across the U.S. South, killing at least six people in Mississippi, six more in Georgia and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.