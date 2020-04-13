Clerks set to count votes in messy Wisconsin election

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Municipal clerks across Wisconsin on Monday were set to start tallying votes from last week’s chaotic presidential primary, a count that was delayed for several days by the legal struggle over whether to postpone the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of voters congregated for hours in long lines on […]
Absentee votes mailed in by the Election Day deadline still might not be counted [Video]

The Milwaukee Election Commission calls for the U.S. Postal Service to investigate why absentee ballots went missing. The executive director also warns there are people who mailed in absentee ballots..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:53Published

Liberal groups: Allow extended voting in Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats and liberal groups on Sunday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let stand an extended absentee voting period for Wisconsin’s...
Seattle Times

Wisconsin moves ahead with election, awaits Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin moved forward Monday with plans to hold in-person voting for its presidential primary on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

