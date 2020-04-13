Global  

As virus deaths rise, Sweden sticks to ‘low-scale’ lockdown

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Crowds swarm Stockholm’s waterfront, with some people sipping cocktails in the sun. In much of the world, this sort of gathering would be frowned upon or even banned. Not in Sweden. It doesn’t worry Anders Tegnell, the country’s chief epidemiologist and top strategist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The 63-year-old […]
