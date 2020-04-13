US stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake, report says Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A major California labor union that claimed to have discovered a stockpile of 39 million masks for health care workers fighting the coronavirus was duped in an elaborate scam uncovered by FBI investigators, according to a newspaper report Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this