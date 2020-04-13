Andrea Bocelli on his "Amazing Grace" performance, the power of music

Global  

CBS News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Acclaimed singer and songwriter Andrea Bocelli performed "Amazing Grace" and other spiritual songs in an Easter prayer at Milan's Duomo on Sunday. The Italian tenor sang without an audience, in accordance with government regulations for social distancing. More than 25 million people worldwide have watched the performance on YouTube. Bocelli joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact music can have during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Andrea Bocelli Performs Iconic Religious Songs in Italy on YouTube | THR News

Andrea Bocelli Performs Iconic Religious Songs in Italy on YouTube | THR News 01:27

 During the "Music for Hope" concert, which was live-streamed worldwide, the opera singer performed iconic religious songs such as "Ave Maria" and "Sancta Maria."

