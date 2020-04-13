Andrea Bocelli on his "Amazing Grace" performance, the power of music

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Andrea Bocelli performed "Amazing Grace" and other spiritual songs in an Easter prayer at Milan's Duomo on Sunday. The Italian tenor sang without an audience, in accordance with government regulations for social distancing. More than 25 million people worldwide have watched the performance on YouTube. Bocelli joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact music can have during the coronavirus pandemic.


