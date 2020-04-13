Global  

Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio "Quite Certain" NYC Schools Will Remain Closed Through June

Gothamist Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Quite Certain NYC Schools Will Remain Closed Through JuneThe mayor said that closing schools did not necessarily mean that businesses could not reopen in May or June. [ more › ]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Mayor and governor clash over NYC school closures

Mayor and governor clash over NYC school closures 01:37

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the novel coronavirus outbreak. A few hours later, New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed back on the mayor's announcement, saying there had been no decision...

