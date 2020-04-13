Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio "Quite Certain" NYC Schools Will Remain Closed Through June Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The mayor said that closing schools did not necessarily mean that businesses could not reopen in May or June. [ more › ] The mayor said that closing schools did not necessarily mean that businesses could not reopen in May or June. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the novel coronavirus outbreak. A few hours later, New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed back on the mayor's announcement, saying there had been no decision...

