New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the novel coronavirus outbreak. A few hours later, New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed back on the mayor's announcement, saying there had been no decision...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Metzi RT @Gothamist: De Blasio "Quite Certain" NYC Schools Will Remain Closed Through June
Read updates here: https://t.co/NqJF5at1zq https://t.c… 23 minutes ago
Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio "Quite Certain" NYC Schools Will Remain Closed Through June… https://t.co/IcYrh9VS3F 42 minutes ago
Gothamist De Blasio "Quite Certain" NYC Schools Will Remain Closed Through June
Read updates here: https://t.co/NqJF5at1zq https://t.co/9Bh6yrPhN9 1 hour ago