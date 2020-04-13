On This Day: 13 April 1964

Every year, April 14 (aka 4/14) is designated as Milwaukee Day on account of our 414 area code. This year, we're not really able to get out and about and celebrate our city, so our own Tiffany Ogle had a great idea! Tiff wants to "Light the Night" on 414 Day by having all of Milwaukee shine a light...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Dave Devens April 13th 2020 The Horn News: "The Brennan Center for Justice, which is heavily financed by George Soros, is advoc… https://t.co/P0uwiNFGb5 1 second ago
💛 RT @djjyn: #Jinsoul's OST track for [#어서와] "Meow, the Secret Boy" aka "Welcome" (part 8) releases April 15th at 6PM KST, approx 44 hours fr… 1 second ago
Danika 🌸Wing Wolf🌸 RT @ZeldaUniverse: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past was released on this day in North America, 28 years ago, on the SNES. (April 13,… 1 second ago
Frank RT @NigelHicksPhoto: Time for a competition: to mark the publication of my latest #photo book Beautiful Somerset I'm giving one away. To en… 2 seconds ago