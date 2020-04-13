Global  

John Krasinski, David Ortiz surprise nurses with Red Sox tickets

CBS News Monday, 13 April 2020
Actor John Krasinski surprised the nurses at a hospital in Massachusetts with legendary slugger David Ortiz on his YouTube show "Some Good News." Ortiz then told the nurses, who happen to be diehard Red Sox fans, that the team was donating four tickets for life to the staff.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: John Krasinski Surprises Beth Israel Coronavirus Unit With Red Sox Tickets For Life

John Krasinski Surprises Beth Israel Coronavirus Unit With Red Sox Tickets For Life 01:15

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

