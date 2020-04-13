NASCAR star Kyle Larson suspended for racial slur in virtual race

NASCAR star Kyle Larson was suspended without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing on Monday for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Full Shekels ADL NASCAR star Kyle Larson used the G-word on a livestream of a virtual race. https://t.co/ZxKh2JCEkC 8 seconds ago Wilson Kyle Larson suspended indefinitely by #NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing https://t.co/Ran2R9lnag 1 minute ago John McClain RT @HoustonChron: NASCAR's Kyle Larson suspended for racial slur in virtual race https://t.co/Ha8VpydZMx 1 minute ago Nick Needham RT @WBTV_News: JUST IN! NASCAR star Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing on Monday for u… 2 minutes ago just because RT @thedailybeast: NEW: NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended “indefinitely” without pay after he used the N-word on a livestream of a… 2 minutes ago Erika Glover 🎤 RT @FOXNashville: .@NASCAR driver Kyle Larson is suspended indefinitely without pay after using the N-word during a virtual race yesterday… 2 minutes ago WBTV News JUST IN! NASCAR star Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing on Mon… https://t.co/xIvtyajir8 2 minutes ago WPDE ABC15 NASCAR's Kyle Larson suspended for racial slur in virtual race https://t.co/vMGprcmrOe #NASCAR 3 minutes ago