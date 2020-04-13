Trump says he’ll decide on easing coronavirus guidelines, not governors

Marcie Glick RT @7News: Trump says he’ll decide on easing guidelines, not governors https://t.co/28tk6ad5D3 17 seconds ago

linh nguyen RT @FOXLA: President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation’s… 1 minute ago

Frank the Tank RT @news4buffalo: President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the n… 2 minutes ago

FOX 42 KPTM Governors and local leaders, who have instituted mandatory restrictions that have the force of law, have expressed… https://t.co/rXtu84BIY6 3 minutes ago

Sneaky Kangaroo RT @News3LV: Trump added, “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue."… 3 minutes ago

Cindy Beauciel 🗝 RT @FOXBaltimore: President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the n… 3 minutes ago

MBSmith2018 RT @Oregonian: Trump says he’ll decide on easing social distancing guidelines, not governors https://t.co/swENPvxY35 https://t.co/XcGEUNG2hw 3 minutes ago