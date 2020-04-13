Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump says he’ll decide on easing coronavirus guidelines, not governors

Trump says he’ll decide on easing coronavirus guidelines, not governors

Denver Post Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation's social distancing guidelines as he grows anxious to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country as soon as possible.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mvassy14

Marcie Glick RT @7News: Trump says he’ll decide on easing guidelines, not governors https://t.co/28tk6ad5D3 17 seconds ago

LinhNguyenLove

linh nguyen RT @FOXLA: President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation’s… 1 minute ago

franklinbuell1

Frank the Tank RT @news4buffalo: President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the n… 2 minutes ago

FOX42KPTM

FOX 42 KPTM Governors and local leaders, who have instituted mandatory restrictions that have the force of law, have expressed… https://t.co/rXtu84BIY6 3 minutes ago

SneakyKangaroo

Sneaky Kangaroo RT @News3LV: Trump added, “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue."… 3 minutes ago

cindy_crawley

Cindy Beauciel 🗝 RT @FOXBaltimore: President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the n… 3 minutes ago

MbSmith2018

MBSmith2018 RT @Oregonian: Trump says he’ll decide on easing social distancing guidelines, not governors https://t.co/swENPvxY35 https://t.co/XcGEUNG2hw 3 minutes ago

detroitnewsnow

Detroit News Now Trump says he'll decide on easing guidelines, not governors https://t.co/TGwjZa6RY7 https://t.co/7Xaeb00sAl 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.