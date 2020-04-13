Officials warn NYC could run out of test swabs Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

New York City is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and is urging medical providers to continue testing only patients who are gravely ill, the city health department said in a memo to health care providers. (April 13)

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DEMOCRATIC ACCENT Health officials warn NYC could run out of virus test swabs https://t.co/9SRXGXqg8I https://t.co/9JiLAXpfgn 15 minutes ago news_da Health officials warn NYC could run out of virus test swabs https://t.co/3EC9VPozXy https://t.co/EZPhqvalRf 15 minutes ago Chance Metz RT @WKBN: Health officials warn NYC could run out of virus test swabs https://t.co/c2RKX4we7v https://t.co/lHaNzAZU9f 29 minutes ago CateringforHomeless A Month After New York’s 1st Virus Death, Toll Hits 10,000 https://t.co/QrJpoj93oy 34 minutes ago Astro Froggie @DaveCoIon + How are we testing if we don't have test swabs? https://t.co/LwdZM6RDd8 59 minutes ago GlobalParadigmShift Officials warn NYC could run out of test swabs https://t.co/IVjJDJ4pP3 1 hour ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Officials warn NYC could run out of test swabs: New York City is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and is ur… 1 hour ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Officials warn NYC could run out of test swabs: New York City is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tes… https://t.co/oxShtpVT4g 1 hour ago