Officials warn NYC could run out of test swabs

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
New York City is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and is urging medical providers to continue testing only patients who are gravely ill, the city health department said in a memo to health care providers. (April 13)
 
