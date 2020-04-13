Coronavirus Updates: Governors Unite, Trump Not Firing Fauci

President Trump on Monday mounted a heated defense of his response to coronavirus during a combative briefing, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the...

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Rips Trump for Criticizing Fauci: ‘Right Wing Media’ Trying to Make Him the ‘Fall Guy’ CNN's New Day was alarmed by President *Donald Trump's* insinuation that Dr. *Anthony Fauci* should be fired for saying that more lives could've been saved if...

Mediaite 12 hours ago



