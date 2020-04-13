Coronavirus Updates: Governors Unite, Trump Not Firing Fauci

President Donald Trump is ending federal support for coronavirus testing sites.
According to Business Insider, the move will force states to take over the operations and provide their own kits.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had been providing testing kits, financial support, and...
Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nominee. Experts think the move may help unify the Democratic Party ahead of the general election..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published
President Trump on Monday mounted a heated defense of his response to coronavirus during a combative briefing, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •The Age •Denver Post •Belfast Telegraph •Reuters