Mom of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19

Denver Post Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday due to complications from COVID-19 after more than a month of fighting the virus.
