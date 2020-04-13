NYC Releases New COVID-19 Data, Still Fails To Account For Suspected Cases Where Deaths Occur At Home
Monday, 13 April 2020 () No part of the new metrics account for suspected COVID-19 deaths occurring outside of hospital settings, which Fire Department data show have skyrocketed over the last three weeks. [ more › ]
Health Ministry on Monday said that no new COVID-19 cases reported from 25 districts in 15 states. Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "Around 857 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. A total of 141 people have recovered in the last 24 hours." Agarwal further added, "There have...
The United States COVID-19 death toll has topped 23,000. The U.S. has recorded more deaths from the novel coronavirus than any other country. There was a total of over 580,000 U.S. cases as of Monday..
The Pennsylvania Health Department said 13 more people who tested positive with COVID-19 had died across the state on Sunday, bringing the state-wide total to an... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters •Bangkok Post
