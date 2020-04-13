Global  

NYC Releases New COVID-19 Data, Still Fails To Account For Suspected Cases Where Deaths Occur At Home

Gothamist Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
NYC Releases New COVID-19 Data, Still Fails To Account For Suspected Cases Where Deaths Occur At HomeNo part of the new metrics account for suspected COVID-19 deaths occurring outside of hospital settings, which Fire Department data show have skyrocketed over the last three weeks. [ more › ]
 Health Ministry on Monday said that no new COVID-19 cases reported from 25 districts in 15 states. Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "Around 857 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. A total of 141 people have recovered in the last 24 hours." Agarwal further added, "There have...

United States COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 23,000 [Video]

United States COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 23,000

The United States COVID-19 death toll has topped 23,000. The U.S. has recorded more deaths from the novel coronavirus than any other country. There was a total of over 580,000 U.S. cases as of Monday..

Mississippi reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Since March 11, the state health department has confirmed 2,942 cases and 98 total deaths.

Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia reports 316 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Indonesia on Monday announced 316 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,557, according to data provided by a...
Pennsylvania reports 13 more COVID-19 related deaths

The Pennsylvania Health Department said 13 more people who tested positive with COVID-19 had died across the state on Sunday, bringing the state-wide total to an...
