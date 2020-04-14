ER doctor temporarily loses custody of 4-year-old daughter over coronavirus concerns Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

An emergency room physician and divorcee lost custody of her 4-year-old daughter after a Florida judge ruled the child's "safety and welfare" were compromised because of potential exposure to coronavirus due to the mother's occupation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this