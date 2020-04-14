'Got more beer!': 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman receives coronavirus quarantine gift from Molson Coors

Molson Coors delivered 150 beers on Monday to a Pennsylvania woman who gained national attention by asking for more beer while social distancing.

