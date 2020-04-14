Global  

How Peyton Manning and Todd Helton fared in the East Tennessee celebrities tournament bracket

Denver Post
The Knoxville News Sentinel wrapped up its East Tennessee celebrities bracket last week with a pair of Colorado sports figures included in the field. Former Rockies first baseman Todd Helton was a No. 9 seed and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was a No. 1 seed. Both played for the University of Tennessee football team.
