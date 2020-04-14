Global  

Rita Wilson opens up about her and Tom Hanks' coronavirus recovery

CBS News Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Actress and singer/songwriter Rita Wilson sits down with Gayle King over video chat for her first interview since her and her husband Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis. Wilson says she's feeling great after her recovery, and opens up about how her symptoms felt and why she teamed up with hip-hip trio Naughty by Nature for a remix of their hit, "Hip Hop Hooray."
 Award-winning actor Tom Hanks joked about his coronavirus battle during his appearance on 'Saturday Night Live: At Home'.

