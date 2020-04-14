Driver in Blue Point hit-and-run sought Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A 76-year-old bicyclist was hurt in the April 6 collision and is in critical condition, Suffolk police said Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PulpNews Crime Driver in Blue Point hit-and-run sought - Apr 14 @ 11:33 AM ET https://t.co/ZNykNgd4bg 5 hours ago