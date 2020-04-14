Miami’s Exclusive Fisher Island Buys Coronavirus Antibody Tests For Residents, Staff

Miami’s Fisher Island is home to some very wealthy people and everyone in the community can get a coronavirus antibody test regardless of whether they live or work there, according to officials.

You Might Like

Tweets about this dgarritysantafe RT @ClearlyNM: Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar condos/homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in America. It… 26 minutes ago Center for Civic Policy Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar condos/homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in Ame… https://t.co/JS3z9qpStr 34 minutes ago patricia alvarado RT @SFL4Hillary: Fisher Island — an exclusive enclave of multimillion-dollar condos and homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the co… 1 hour ago Nelson Navarro @ABCPolitics AOC, is absolutely correct, read the article from today’s Miami Herald, about how the over privileged… https://t.co/4fWPzRDDq2 2 hours ago Change On The Horizon Fisher Island — an exclusive enclave of multimillion-dollar condos and homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in… https://t.co/qPr64GpnPV 2 hours ago MrTopStep Miami Herald: Everyone on exclusive Fisher Island, even the staff, can get tested for coronavirus -… https://t.co/GNWn0pODEl 4 hours ago Lady Blackadder Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave off Florida which includes America’s richest zip code, purchased the rapid COVI… https://t.co/5CLHyZdzPd 6 hours ago GB RT @VeraMBergen: Fisher Island — an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in the country — pu… 8 hours ago