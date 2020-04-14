Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Miami’s Exclusive Fisher Island Buys Coronavirus Antibody Tests For Residents, Staff

Miami’s Exclusive Fisher Island Buys Coronavirus Antibody Tests For Residents, Staff

cbs4.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Miami’s Fisher Island is home to some very wealthy people and everyone in the community can get a coronavirus antibody test regardless of whether they live or work there, according to officials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: USC Coronavirus Antibody Testing Began Friday

USC Coronavirus Antibody Testing Began Friday 01:54

 Hundreds of Angelenos will take part in a new coronavirus antibody pilot test this Friday and Saturday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dgarritysantafe

dgarritysantafe RT @ClearlyNM: Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar condos/homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in America. It… 26 minutes ago

ClearlyNM

Center for Civic Policy Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar condos/homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in Ame… https://t.co/JS3z9qpStr 34 minutes ago

shoofly550

patricia alvarado RT @SFL4Hillary: Fisher Island — an exclusive enclave of multimillion-dollar condos and homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the co… 1 hour ago

nelsnfilm

Nelson Navarro @ABCPolitics AOC, is absolutely correct, read the article from today’s Miami Herald, about how the over privileged… https://t.co/4fWPzRDDq2 2 hours ago

SFL4Hillary

Change On The Horizon Fisher Island — an exclusive enclave of multimillion-dollar condos and homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in… https://t.co/qPr64GpnPV 2 hours ago

MrTopStep

MrTopStep Miami Herald: Everyone on exclusive Fisher Island, even the staff, can get tested for coronavirus -… https://t.co/GNWn0pODEl 4 hours ago

Schlaflosinwien

Lady Blackadder Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave off Florida which includes America’s richest zip code, purchased the rapid COVI… https://t.co/5CLHyZdzPd 6 hours ago

gb07011950

GB RT @VeraMBergen: Fisher Island — an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in the country — pu… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.