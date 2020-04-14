Miami’s Exclusive Fisher Island Buys Coronavirus Antibody Tests For Residents, Staff

Miami’s Fisher Island is home to some very wealthy people and everyone in the community can get a coronavirus antibody test regardless of whether they live or work there, according to officials.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Annie RT @blckneck62: Everyone on exclusive Fisher Island, even the staff, can get tested for coronavirus https://t.co/DfWUY5nlPX HMM,SO CERTAIN… 44 minutes ago SP Phillips RT @Mdixon55: Fisher Island — an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar condos & homes & one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in the country… 1 hour ago orville l. baker Everyone on exclusive Fisher Island, even the staff, can get tested for coronavirus https://t.co/DfWUY5nlPX HMM,SO… https://t.co/c2Odu082tu 1 hour ago Zaya Rose 🕯🔮⛧ *** this is an ultra private, ultra exclusive, ultra Wealthy group of people**** Subsidy for the ULTRA RICH!!… https://t.co/haul3gFIds 3 hours ago