Former President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden

cbs4.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama delivered his long-awaited endorsement of Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, recording an 12-minute video to throw his support behind his former vice president.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Obama: Racial Factors Play A Role In Who Gets Hit Hardest By Coronavirus

Obama: Racial Factors Play A Role In Who Gets Hit Hardest By Coronavirus 00:44

 Former President Barack Obama on Monday tweeted about race, money, and coronavirus.

