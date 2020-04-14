Global  

Fauci: May 1 target for reopening U.S. economy 'overly optimistic' - AP

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The top U.S. infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on Tuesday that a May 1 target date for reopening the economy was "a bit overly optimistic," citing a lack of critical testing and tracing procedures.
