Dr. Anthony Fauci: “We’re not there yet” on key steps to reopen economy
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy, adding a dose of caution to increasingly optimistic projections from the White House.
Trump Hopes to Restart Economy By May in 'Toughest' Decision of Presidency The president is determined to open up the economy as soon as possible next month, according to multiple sources. Senior administration official, via NBC News National social distancing guidelines are set to expire April 30,...