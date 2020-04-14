Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “We’re not there yet” on key steps to reopen economy

Denver Post Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy, adding a dose of caution to increasingly optimistic projections from the White House.
