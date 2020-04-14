Global  

Kyle Larson fired after sponsors drop NASCAR driver over racial slur

Denver Post Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Kyle Larson was fired Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing, completing a stunning downfall for the budding NASCAR star who uttered a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race and then watched nearly every one of his sponsors drop him.
 Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream. Katie Johnston reports.

