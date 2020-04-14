Global  

Court vacates Trump’s rollback of school nutrition rules

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — After making a brief comeback on school lunch menus, white bread and other refined grains may be vanishing again when schools reopen after a federal court vacated the Trump administration’s rollback of school nutrition standards. The district court in Maryland said the administration did not give adequate public notice of the […]
 The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments via teleconference in May. According to Reuters, one of those cases includes disclosing President Donald Trump’s tax and financial records. Another case includes Electoral College electors’ ability to break pledges to support candidates who win...

