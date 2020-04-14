Global  

Rita Wilson Gives Warning After Taking Chloroquine, Says She Experienced ‘Extreme Side Effects’

Daily Caller Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
'We have to be very considerate about this drug'
 Rita Wilson had "chills like [she] never had before" during coronavirus battle, as she says she also experienced "extreme side effects" after being given a drug usually used to treat malaria.

