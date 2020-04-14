Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Inside the "Hot Zone" of COVID-19 in New York City hospital

Inside the "Hot Zone" of COVID-19 in New York City hospital

CBS News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof got rare access on the frontlines of the Coronavirus at two Bronx Hospitals. The publication sent photojournalist Michael Kirby Smith, to document Kristof's visit. He joins CBSN's Reena Ninan for a closer look.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: New York City Sees Surge In Coronavirus Deaths After Presumed COVID-19 Cases Added To Total

New York City Sees Surge In Coronavirus Deaths After Presumed COVID-19 Cases Added To Total 00:32

 New York City has been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in America. On Tuesday the city revised its official COVID-19 death toll to more than 10,000 people. The staggering new number includes victims presumed to have died from the disease but were never tested. The new figure for “confirmed...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.