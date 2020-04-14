93-year-old woman gets beer delivery after plea goes viral during pandemic

Pittsburgh-area resident Olive Veronesi, 93, went viral for holding a sign asking for more beer as she stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic. It didn't take long for a beer company to take notice. CBS Pittsburgh reports.

