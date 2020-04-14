Global  

Republicans decry Michigan governor’s latest stay-home order

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to toughen rather than relax what already was one of the nation’s strictest stay-home orders in response to the coronavirus is hitting opposition in her home state, where Republicans who backed her moves initially are now ratcheting up their criticism. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey took […]
