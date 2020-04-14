Global  

New York sues Trump administration over coronavirus sick leave rules

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
New York's attorney general on Tuesday sued the Trump administration over a federal rule that she says illegally limits paid sick leave for workers affected by the coronavirus.
