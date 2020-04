common sense RT @chadbensonshow: BREAKING NEWS: President Trump stops funding to World Health Organization. #WHO #coronavirus #COVID19 58 seconds ago

Eye on Iraq #NYT Trump Stops U.S. Funding of W.H.O.; U.K. Coronavirus Deaths May Be Higher Than Official Toll: Live Coverage… https://t.co/ow1LKzCfQB 2 minutes ago

News of Odisha 🇮🇳 USA will stops the funding to "World Health Organization".- Mr Trump. 4 minutes ago

UFB .@whitehouse What an incredibly stupid thing to do. In the middle of a #pandemic @realdonaldtrump stops funding th… https://t.co/Zhv1efJrUF 5 minutes ago

Lord Knows POTUS is totally right. Jan 14th WHO announced COVID19 was not transmissible from Human to Human. On March 12th dec… https://t.co/nNThUh2U7X 6 minutes ago

Martin Sirakov "Trump Stops U.S. Funding of W.H.O.; U.K. Coronavirus Deaths May Be Higher Than Official Toll: Live Coverage" by Un… https://t.co/PZQNsSj3vY 7 minutes ago

Ferdy MAD® "Trump Stops U.S. Funding of W.H.O.; U.K. Coronavirus Deaths May Be Higher Than Official Toll: Live Coverage" by Un… https://t.co/5aAitt0i90 7 minutes ago