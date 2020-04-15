Tornado relief efforts in South hampered by coronavirus

Recovery efforts for people who have lost homes to deadly tornadoes in the South this week have been significantly hampered by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Tweets about this Acewilliamstonandhoneapath South Carolina Strong tee shirts are now in our Williamston and Honea Path locations! A portion of this purchase he… https://t.co/gq4OsvBzZJ 6 hours ago LeadersLink Regions hit by last week's #tornadoes are seeing #recovery proceed, but at a slower pace than normal. Aid workers a… https://t.co/Lzgbp5BhVF 2 days ago Laura Tucker RT @NRBAssociation: A tornado outbreak that cut across the South on Sunday and Monday destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. Samarita… 4 days ago jason in flagstaff RT @SportsTalkMiss: If you want to help financially with the tornado relief efforts in South Mississippi, go to the website below and desig… 5 days ago NRB A tornado outbreak that cut across the South on Sunday and Monday destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. Sama… https://t.co/kijgoqigTh 5 days ago NAMIC #COVID19 safety measures make #disaster response for recent #tornadoes more challenging. @FoxNews https://t.co/O2MHqdUoce 6 days ago NRB News Tornado Outbreak Slashes Through South; Relief Efforts Underway https://t.co/FlT2rSmVqF https://t.co/a1beonLIE7 1 week ago SportsTalk Mississippi If you want to help financially with the tornado relief efforts in South Mississippi, go to the website below and d… https://t.co/MkjuZZOP6n 1 week ago