Pregnant women are scrambling to get access to the procedure, driving hundreds of miles out of state. The fight has resulted in a flurry of court rulings.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ⭐️ Miss N ⭐️ #Dearteacher : Frustrated? Overwhelmed? Unappreciated? I SEE YOU. WE are living this pandemic too & from what I can… https://t.co/SofDUNBu7U 1 day ago Ayyiiee_Cuarts20 @viionieca Why are you guys like that, getting me overwhelmed with feels? 🥺🥺🥺 Lol. But seriously, I'm sure I just… https://t.co/2wOrr5pgmR 1 day ago Erin Berkowitz ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas https://t.co/MQ4OGDqoQk 1 day ago Allyson E. Machate What does good #bookmarketing look like, and how can #authors avoid the common pitfalls that leave so many overwhel… https://t.co/4byMFJybTV 1 day ago Rose Mary ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas - The New York Times https://t.co/lbC8r0Y0yF via @GoogleNews 2 days ago cbquality 💔 ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas https://t.co/tsw1h9S4PX 2 days ago Robin Wilson-Beattie (she,her) ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas https://t.co/TZOXW1RnS1… https://t.co/v94nRTufZ5 2 days ago Zoë ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas https://t.co/LQXRwWwBqG 3 days ago