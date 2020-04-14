Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas

‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Pregnant women are scrambling to get access to the procedure, driving hundreds of miles out of state. The fight has resulted in a flurry of court rulings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

N_Night_Ninja

⭐️ Miss N ⭐️ #Dearteacher : Frustrated? Overwhelmed? Unappreciated? I SEE YOU. WE are living this pandemic too & from what I can… https://t.co/SofDUNBu7U 1 day ago

Ayyiie_Cuarts20

Ayyiiee_Cuarts20 @viionieca Why are you guys like that, getting me overwhelmed with feels? 🥺🥺🥺 Lol. But seriously, I'm sure I just… https://t.co/2wOrr5pgmR 1 day ago

BerkowitzErin

Erin Berkowitz ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas https://t.co/MQ4OGDqoQk 1 day ago

AllyMachate

Allyson E. Machate What does good #bookmarketing look like, and how can #authors avoid the common pitfalls that leave so many overwhel… https://t.co/4byMFJybTV 1 day ago

RoseMa08

Rose Mary ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas - The New York Times https://t.co/lbC8r0Y0yF via @GoogleNews 2 days ago

cbqualitylife

cbquality 💔 ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas https://t.co/tsw1h9S4PX 2 days ago

sexAbled

Robin Wilson-Beattie (she,her) ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas https://t.co/TZOXW1RnS1… https://t.co/v94nRTufZ5 2 days ago

zo_certified

Zoë ‘Overwhelmed and Frustrated’: What It’s Like Trying to Get an Abortion in Texas https://t.co/LQXRwWwBqG 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.