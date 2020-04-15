Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > On This Day: 15 April 1990

On This Day: 15 April 1990

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Future "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson was born in Paris, France. (April 15)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day April 14

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day April 14 01:25

 EYE ON THE DAY: President Trump says he isn’t firing Dr. Fauci, fatal storms cause damage throughout the South, and a surprise drive-in wedding. Have you seen any creative changes to weddings during the pandemic?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LuisVzq50737048

Luis Vázquez RT @FCBarcelona: #OnThisDay | April 14, 2009 In the second leg of the @ChampionsLeague quarterfinals versus @FCBayernEN, midfielder @skeit… 3 seconds ago

DRobertson51

Diane Robertson RT @TheDemCoalition: On Feb 26, @realDonaldTrump bragged we only had 15 cases and we were "going to be down close to zero soon." On April… 3 seconds ago

littlemendes238

TPWK 🌈 RT @NiallOfficial: I’m excited to join @GlblCtzn for One World: #TogetherAtHome, in support of @WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund. A lot of in… 4 seconds ago

jngzkook

ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ RT @wonhonthisday: → 170415 wonho on this day 15th April - 2017 https://t.co/xud4iswbti 4 seconds ago

Tonis218

Toni RT @AmyMek: Coronavirus Lockdown: London, April 2020 Is this the type cultural enrichment you want imported to your country - murder in th… 4 seconds ago

Suffolkbeeman

Suffolk Honey RT @curlewcalls: Mark Isherwood AM, Curlew Species Champion for Wales “World Curlew Day on 21st April is a reminder that more than ¾ of the… 5 seconds ago

lealmcc

leo RT @lualexofficial: Y’all asked for this, so here it goes... DEAR APRIL 🖤 @blondedocean https://t.co/BY7x14OeaV 5 seconds ago

jackieblabs

J I A RT @rapplerdotcom: How can YOU help spot and report fake news? The third run of this webinar will happen on Friday, April 17. REGISTER HERE… 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.