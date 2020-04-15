Cell phone data from a variety of sources is being gathered and filtered for Colorado's governor by a team led by at least seven people, several of them high-level corporate executives with information technology companies in the state, who were cobbled together by a Boulder millionaire who shies from the public eye.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Denver Post Lite Polis relying on group of software engineers to track Coloradans’ movements during COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/0DcQISj3NV 7 minutes ago Sara B. Hansen Polis relying on group of software engineers to track Coloradans' movements during COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/mQKKwKyUx8 via @DavidMigoya 10 minutes ago Evans101 Polis relying on group of software engineers to track Coloradans’ movements during COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/MMDYs1CTDu #funding 13 minutes ago Canon City DR Polis relying on group of software engineers to track Coloradans’ movements during COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/Qm6JJnQOsy 19 minutes ago IAM Platform Polis relying on group of software engineers to track Coloradans’ movements during COVID-19 crisis READ MORE:… https://t.co/9ofonftCms 40 minutes ago Denver Post Politics Polis relying on group of software engineers to track Coloradans’ movements during COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/A2qRPFYqO7 1 hour ago Denver Post Breaking Polis relying on group of software engineers to track Coloradans’ movements during COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/yLvmfLQgPQ 1 hour ago The Spot Polis relying on group of software engineers to track Coloradans’ movements during COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/H6F460ZCGz 1 hour ago