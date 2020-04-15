Trump's halt to WHO funding prompts condemnation as coronavirus cases near 2 million

U.S. President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders as recorded global infections approached the 2 million mark.

