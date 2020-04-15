Global  

Trump's halt to WHO funding prompts condemnation as coronavirus cases near 2 million

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders as recorded global infections approached the 2 million mark.
Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades'

Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' 01:42

 The New York Governor warned President Trump that reopening the city could result in a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases.

